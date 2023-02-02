Imran Khan castigates Sheikh Rasheed’s arrest

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday strongly condemned the arrest of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed, ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Imran Khan said: “Strongly condemn arrest of Sh Rasheed.Never in our history have we had such a biased, vindictive Caretaker govt appt by totally discredited ECP,” he said.

Strongly condemn arrest of Sh Rasheed.Never in our history have we had such a biased, vindictive Caretaker govt appt by totally discredited ECP. Question is can Pak afford a street movement which we are being pushed towards at a time when we have been bankrupted by Imported Govt? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 1, 2023

The PTI chief also questioned if can Pakistan afford a street movement which we are being pushed towards at a time when we have been bankrupted by the ‘imported govt’.

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was arrested from his Rawalpindi residence in the early hours of Thursday.

The arrest was confirmed by the former interior minister’s nephew, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq.

Initially, the Muree Police arrested him and later they handed him over to the Islamabad Police, who shifted him to the Aabpara Police Station, where the case has been registered.

