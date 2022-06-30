Imran Khan to approach SC against Punjab CM recount verdict

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Thursday has announced to approach SC against the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict regarding Punjab CM vote recount , ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Imran Khan said PTI is moving SC against LHC’s verdict tomorrow. The former premier said what is happening in Punjab from last two and half months is in front of everyone, no one is bothering to take notice of the plight of the country’s biggest province, he added.

He reiterated that no one has trust on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The only way to move forward is announcement of fresh elections.

Imran Khan claimed attempts are being made for pre-poll rigging in the Punjab by-polls.

LHC verdict

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered recount of votes in election of Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister of Punjab, in a landmark verdict.

A five-member larger bench of the high court, headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, approved petitions against the incumbent chief minister, PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz.

The bench has decided the case with 4-1 on the petitions challenging the election of Hamza on April 16. Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi dissented the majority verdict.

