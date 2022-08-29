Imran Khan challenges ban on live telecast of speeches in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the ban on live telecast of his speeches, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the petition – challenging the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) ban on live telecast of speech – was filed by Imran Khan’s lawyers, who requested the court to set aside the order of the ban.

The petition stated, “While referring to the violence against party member Shahbaz Gill, Imran had requested to take legal action against those responsible.”

It noted that as a citizen the law has given the right to take legal action, adding that the PTI chief’s speech was mistaken as hate speech. “Imran’s stance for legal action against those responsible in Gill’s torture does not fall under hate speech,” it added.

On August 21, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) slapped a ban on telecast of live speeches of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on all TV channels with immediate effect.

PEMRA in its press release said: “It has been observed that Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by leveling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility.”

