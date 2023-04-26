Political rivals want to kill me to avoid accountability: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan alleged that his political rivals wanted to kill him because they ‘are petrified of being held accountable’ if he comes back to power, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier pointed out that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed his life was under threat from foreign agencies.

“Let me make it clear to entire country that the only threat to my life is from the three people I named after Wazirabad assassination attempt,” Imran Khan wrote.

Interior Min says my life is under threat from foreign agencies. Let me make it clear to entire country that the only threat to my life is from the 3 ppl I named after Wazirabad assassination attempt. Same 3, + 3 more I have identified in a video statement, tried to eliminate me — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 26, 2023

He further said, “Same three [and] three more I have identified in a video statement, tried to eliminate me on 18 March in [Islamabad] Judicial Complex.”

“If any attempt is made now on my life, these same people will be responsible, adding that just as they tried to pin the blame for Wazirabad attack on a religious extremist – a mere smokescreen – they are now trying to create another deception of foreign agencies,” he added.

agencies. I want to make it crystal clear to the nation that the only ppl responsible for any attempt on my life will be the ppl I have identified. They are petrified I will be elected back to power & hold them accountable, hence their efforts to assassinate me. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 26, 2023

He reiterated that he wanted to make “it crystal clear that the only people responsible for any attempt on my life will be the people I have identified”.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

Comments