PM Imran Khan to consult clerics on TLP protest tomorrow  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet clerics on Saturday (tomorrow) to discuss the ongoing situation in the aftermath of the outlawed TLP protest, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to details, the prime minister would meet a group of clerics on Saturday and would present before them the ongoing situation in the country. After consulting with the clerics, the prime minister would address the nation.

The decision came after National Security Committee (NSC) meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday mulled over the ongoing situation in the aftermath of a violent protest from outlawed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) that had resulted in the martyrdom of multiple cops and destruction of public and private property.

The NSC received a detailed briefing on the country’s internal security situation and the ongoing agitation by the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP).

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that no group or entity will be allowed to cause public disruption or use violence to pressure the government.

Taking serious note of the unprovoked violent attacks committed by TLP members, the Committee resolved not to tolerate any further breach of law by this proscribed group.

The participants further decried TLP’s misuse of religion and the issue of Namoos-e-Risalat for political gains, which was misleading the common man and creating internal discord within society.

Read More: TLP RIOTS: PM IMRAN KHAN TO ADDRESS NATION

The committee unanimously resolved to guard its sovereignty from all internal and external threats and to not allow TLP to challenge the writ of the state in any way.

The NSC meeting endorsed the government’s decision to negotiate with the group only within the bounds of the law, without offering leniency for any crimes committed by TLP operatives.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!