Imran Khan, CM Pervaiz Elahi finalise Punjab cabinet names

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday visited Lahore where the latter met with newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, ARY News reported.

According to the source, the former prime minister and CM Punjab discussed the formation of the provincial cabinet and other issues.

Pervaiz Elahi also apprised the PTI chairman about the government’s measures to help the flood victims.

In this regard, Imran Khan issued instructions to CM Elahi to speed up the relief activities in the flood-affected areas.

Sources told ARY News that several names from the coalition parties , PTI and PML-Q, have been shortlisted for the Punjab cabinet portfolios.

It is learnt that Raja Basharat will likely get the portfolio of the law ministry, Murad Raas will be given education ministry, Yasmin Rashid is likely to get the health ministry while Hashim Jawan Bakht’s name has been finalized for finance ministry.

Moreover, Fawad Chaudhry is likely to get the portfolio of the home minister, said sources.

Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Chaudhry Zaheer ud Din, Hafiz Muhammad Mumtaz, Samiulllah Chaudhry, Sardar Asif, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Yasir Humayun Raja, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Taimur Khan Bhatti, and Murad Raas will also get ministerial slots in the Punjab cabinet.

Furthermore, Muhammad Abdullah Waraich, Muhammad Rizwan, Sajid Ahmed Khan, Ahsan ul Haq Chaudhry, and Khadija Omar will be added to the provincial cabinet as ministers.

