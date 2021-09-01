Wednesday, September 1, 2021
type here...
HomeBusiness
Web Desk

PM Khan commends FBR on record tax collection of Rs850b in July-August

test

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed the confidence that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will comfortably achieve the annual tax collection target of 5,829 billion rupees.

In a Tweet, PM Khan said the FBR has collected 850 billion rupees during the first two months of the current fiscal year, exceeding its own target figure by twenty-three percent.

He said this reflects a growth of 51 percent in revenue over the same period last year.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan had lauded the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) efforts in achieving a “historic level of tax revenues of Rs4,732 billion in fiscal year 2020-21”.

Read more: FBR’s ‘historic’ tax collection in FY2020-21 testimony to ‘strong economic revival’: PM

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Khan had said the FBR tax collection in the last fiscal year exceeded the revised target of Rs4,691 billion and was 18 per cent higher than last year.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.