PM Khan commends FBR on record tax collection of Rs850b in July-August

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed the confidence that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will comfortably achieve the annual tax collection target of 5,829 billion rupees.

In a Tweet, PM Khan said the FBR has collected 850 billion rupees during the first two months of the current fiscal year, exceeding its own target figure by twenty-three percent.

He said this reflects a growth of 51 percent in revenue over the same period last year.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan had lauded the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) efforts in achieving a “historic level of tax revenues of Rs4,732 billion in fiscal year 2020-21”.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Khan had said the FBR tax collection in the last fiscal year exceeded the revised target of Rs4,691 billion and was 18 per cent higher than last year.