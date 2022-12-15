Imran Khan completes legal consultation on dissolution of assemblies

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday completed a consultation on the legal aspects for the dissolution of Punjab and KP assemblies, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, the legal experts briefed PTI chairman Imran Khan on the issues related to the dissolution of assemblies.

The legal experts in their briefing said the governor cannot halt the advice of the assembly’s dissolution. After 48 hours of sending a summary to the governor, the assembly will be considered dissolved.

During the briefing, Imran Khan noted the advice of the legal experts and also asked the questions, said sources.

Furthermore, Imran Khan is scheduled to hold a consultation with the party leaders today and tomorrow for the final date of the dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies.

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced to unveil date for the dissolution of the assemblies on December 17 in a key gathering on Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

Khan has taken a firm stand on the dissolution of provincial assemblies being ruled by his political party in December.

