Imran Khan condemns attack on Jinnah House

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Friday condemned the attack on Jinnah House, following his arrest on May 9 from the premises of Islamabad High Court.

In his informal media talk in the LHC courtroom, Imran Khan said every Pakistani including him is condemning the attack on Jinnah House.

Rebutting the news of the presence of ‘terrorists‘ inside Zaman Park, Imran Khan said all are blatant lies he invited the media to his house after the claims of the Punjab government to find where are the ‘terrorists’ hiding.

Khan said a party with a huge vote bank cannot be defeated like this and added that PDM is violating human rights in Pakistan.

Read more: Politicians should resolve issues with sagacity, patience: President Alvi

Responding to the query regarding negotiations with the government on elections, the PTI chief said they are demanding talks for the last 11 months, but a one-sided effort will not yield results.

Earlier on Thursday, President Dr Arif Alvi said sanity should prevail and political issues should be resolved with sagacity and patience and focus should be brought back to economic issues facing the nation.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said political instability would create problems for Pakistan, adding it was good omen that politicians were not ready to impose emergency.