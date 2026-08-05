Bollywood actor Imran Khan confirmed his return to Bollywood movies after a hiatus.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, he noted, “I just finished shooting a new movie. It’s my first movie in 10 years. It’s called Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. It’s for Netflix, and it is scheduled to come out at the end of this year. It’s a grown-up romantic comedy, age-appropriate to where I am now”.

He confirmed his long-awaited return with an upcoming Netflix film, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum.

According to Gulf News, Khan was last seen in Katti Batti (2015), opposite Kangana Ranaut, and later made a cameo appearance in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. However, fans have been waiting to see him take on a leading role again, reminiscent of his performances in Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

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Speaking about the upcoming film, Khan revealed that he would be sharing the screen with young actor Gurfateh Pirzada. As per Indian media reports, the actor also stated that reuniting with director Danish Aslam made the project feel like a natural next step in both their careers. “The movie is just like what the team of Break Ke Baad would be doing 15 years later in life. It’s a natural progression,” he said.

Khan added, “Danish and I now have collective life experience. He’s been married, I’ve been through a divorce. It’s just the film we should make 15 years later. This is very much a personal project that came from the creative urge of wanting to tell a story and working with friends.” The actor revealed that filming had wrapped and the project was in post-production. “We are looking to release it once the streaming platform decides on the date,” he said.

After a prolonged absence from the screen, Khan’s confirmation of his return marks one of Bollywood’s most anticipated comebacks, according to Indian media.