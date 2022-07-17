Imran Khan congratulates PTI workers over victory in Punjab by-polls

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has congratulated the party workers and voters over victory in Punjab by-elections, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“I want to first thank our PTI workers [and] voters of Punjab for defeating not just [PML-N] candidates but the entire state machinery, [especially] harassment by police and a totally biased [Election Commission of Pakistan],” Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

The only way forward from here is to hold fair & free elections under a credible ECP. Any other path will only lead to greater political uncertainty & further economic chaos. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 17, 2022

The former premier also thanked the allied parties – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Sunni Ittehad Council – for their support in Punjab by-elections.

However, Imran Khan said, the only way forward from here was to hold fair and free elections under a ‘credible’ election commission. “Any other path will only lead to greater political uncertainty and further economic chaos,” he added.

The unofficial results so far have shown that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is comfortably leading in at least 16-17 seats in Punjab by-polls.

