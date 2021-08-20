PM Imran Khan announces to honour Constable Jamal Kalhoro on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced to honour Constable Jamal Kalhoro on Pakistan Day after he was filmed saving the life of a man who fell off a moving train, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter from his personal handle, Imran Khan said they have decided to honour Constable Jamal Kalhoro on Pakistan Day 23rd March for dedication to duty.

We have decided to honour Constable Jamal Kalhoro on Pakistan Day 23rd March for dedication to duty. “If anyone saves a life, it shall be as though he had saved the lives of all mankind.” — Surah Al-Mai’dah [5:32] — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 20, 2021



The prime minister also quoted a Quran verse from Surah Al-Mai’dah saying: “If anyone saves a life, it shall be as though he had saved the lives of all mankind.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday praised a young policeman for his commitment to service as he saved the life of a person, who fell off a moving train.

This is where duty becomes sacred. Admiration for the commitment of the young policeman to serve the people. pic.twitter.com/B1xozkj06a — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 19, 2021



The prime minister also shared a short video clip of the incident in which it can be seen that a young policeman rushed towards the moving train for a man’s aid and pulled him away from the train.

“This is where duty becomes sacred. Admiration for the commitment of the young policeman to serve the people,” the prime minister wrote on his official Twitter handle.