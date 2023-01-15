Imran Khan to consult Pervaiz Elahi on caretaker CM nominations today: Fawad

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi will meet with former PM Imran Khan today to consult nominees for interim Punjab CM, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that under Article 224-A, both the CM and the leader of the opposition should agree on an interim Punjab CM name with consensus.

“If the two leaders fail to reach an agreement, then two proposed names from each side will be sent to a parliamentary committee,” he added.

He added that if the parliamentary committee also fails to agree on a name then the names will be sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan, which will nominate one of these names as the chief minister.

اس صورت میں پارلیمانی کمیٹی کو دو دو نام جائینگے کمیٹی تین دنوں میں فیصلہ کرے گی اگر پارلیمانی کمیٹی بھی کسی نام پراتفاق نہ کر ہائے تو نام الیکشن کمیشن کو بھیج دئیے جائینگے جو ان ناموں میں سے ہی ایک نام کو وزیر اعلی نامزد کرے گا الیکشن کمیشن اپنے طور پر نیا نام نہیں دے سکتا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 15, 2023

“The ECP does not have the authority to name someone out of the list given,” he added.

The Punjab Assembly stood dissolved constitutionally on Saturday as Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman excused himself from signing the summary, saying he could not become a part of the process.

Taking to Twitter, Governor Punjab wrote: “I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.”

“I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course. Doing so will not hamper any legal process as Constitution clearly provides a way forward,” Baligh ur Rehman wrote.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi forwarded the summary of dissolution on Thursday, and as per the Constitution, the assembly dissolves within 48 hours regardless of the governor’s decision.

According to Article 112 of the Constitution, the assembly stands automatically “dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the chief minister has so advised” if the governor does not do it.

