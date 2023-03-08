Imran Khan consults PTI huddle over Lahore rally at Zaman Park

LAHORE: Imran Khan consulting with the party leaders in Zaman Park over the situation and the PTIs legal team has also been summoned, citing sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, the party leaders have been divided over the PTI’s scheduled rally in Lahore as some of them advising the party chairman not to hold the rally, while others want holding the party rally as per the earlier decision.

“The government wants confrontation that could pose threat to the life of Imran Khan,” some party leaders opined.

Senior party lawyers informed Imran Khan about preparation of a petition to be filed in the Lahore High Court, sources said. “After the supreme court’s decision halting the election campaign will be contempt of the court,” they said.

Fawad Chaudhry and other party lawyers have advised to challenge imposition of section 144 in Lahore, according to sources.

Imran Khan is expected to himself announce final decision over the matter after consultation with lawyers.

According to reports, some PTI workers have been detained at Lahore’s Mall Road. The police have also held positions on both sides of Zaman Park area.

There were reports about use of water cannons by police against the PTI workers at Mall Road to disperse them.

It was announced on Tuesday that PTI chairman Imran Khan will lead the election rally in Lahore on Wednesday today.

Taking to Twitter, party leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said that the election rally would be taken out from Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to Data Darbar.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

