Imran Khan could be arrested after no-trust move: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday said that Imran Khan could be arrested and democracy could be under threat after the success of a no-trust motion against the prime minister, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to media, Sheikh Rasheed said that the opposition could not match the popularity of Imran Khan and there could be arrests and fights on roads to stop him from reaching out to public.

“Imran Khan could be arrested if he comes out on roads,” he said while sharing details of the plan chalked out by the opposition parties following the ouster of the prime minister.

Previously, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has dropped the idea of holding “fair and transparent” elections in the country immediately after Ramadan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said the “country’s establishment should intervene immediately” and snap elections must be held after Ramadan.

“I am saying this for the last one year that early election is the only solution and it must be held after Ramadan,” he said, adding that there are only four conditions to overcome persisting political chaos in the country.

“There are only four conditions to overcome the ongoing political crisis: establishment must intervene and call elections, PTI lawmakers resign from assemblies, ban opposition parties for foreign funding,” Rasheed added.

The interior minister said that he is always standing side-by-side with Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the no-confidence motion against PM Imran would face defeat.

