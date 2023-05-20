Imran Khan cricket ground sealed in Karachi

KARACHI: The district administration on Saturday sealed a cricket ground in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, named after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to details, the district administration sealed the Imran Khan cricket ground – which was established by former PTI MNA Alamgir Khan.

In a statement, the district administration said that the construction was carried out through MNA’s development fund as the cricket ground is owned by District Municipal Corporations (DMC).

“The ground authorities have not taken district administration’s approval for the name,” it said, adding that the boards will also be demolished in this regard.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.