Wednesday, May 18, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Imran Khan criticises govt for reversing ‘good’ work of his tenure

test

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday alleged that the present government has done away with all the ‘good’ work of his team, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan in a message released on his Twitter handle said that before the US-backed regime change, Pakistan was close to a growth rate of 6%. The incumbent government has undone all the great work done by my team, he added.

Imran Khan said that the only priority of the conspiratorial gang is to get NRO II.

On the other hand, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s government has failed miserably to manage the economy even after five weeks. The US dollar continues to soar on the third day of the business week and the dollar has been trading at the highest level in the history of the country.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.