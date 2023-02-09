Imran Khan promised dams but only made nation damn fool: Maryam Nawaz

ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has slammed PTI chief Imran Khan saying that the former premier had made Pakistanis ‘damn fool’ by vowing to construct 300 dams, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While addressing a PML-N workers’ convention in Abbottabad today, Maryam Nawaz launched criticism against the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan. She said, “The man who promised to construct 300 dams has made the nation damn fool.”

She alleged that Khan has always run away from hearings due to his plastered leg but he was healthy to address a rally in Rawalpindi. She added that the former premier was avoiding the hearings ‘due to his crimes’.

Maryam said that Imran Khan should appear before the court in a wheelchair if he has not committed any crime. The PML-N chief organizer demanded the arrests of Farah Gogi and Imran Khan’s wife over corruption charges.

She said that Shah Mahmood Qureshi had made a confession of injustice to Nawaz Sharif but he should also name the people who were involved in his ouster. She alleged that Imran Khan was the kingpin of the gang involved in Nawaz Sharif’s ouster.

She said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province does not need funds or resources but the people need Nawaz Sharif to address their issues.

