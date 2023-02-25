Imran Khan decides to appear before court in prohibited funding case

LAHORE: The former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has decided to appear before the banking court on February 28 in a prohibited funding case, ARY News reported on Saturday citing sources.

According to sources, the senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will also come along with Imran Khan to the court.

The party leaders and workers were informed to arrange the preparation to welcome PTI chief Imran khan.

Earlier, a banking court ordered the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan to appear before the court on February 28 in a prohibited funding case.

It is pertinent to note here that the Investigation Agency had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

