Imran Khan decides to make administrative changes in Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided to make important administrative changes in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) ahead of long march, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to details, the former premier has taken the decision while chairing a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders.

Sources told ARY News that Imran Khan refrained from disclosing the date of long march to the party leaders. “I will not reveal the protest date to anyone,” sources quoted the PTI Chairman as saying.

The participants of the meeting also consulted on countering the government strategy, sources added, claiming that some party leaders were not satisfied with the performance of Punjab Home Minister.

The former prime minister has decided to change make important administrative changes in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) ahead of long march. Sources also claimed that it has been also decided to change Advocate General Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to participate in all the by-elections and party chief Imran Khan will run its campaign. Moreover, a schedule of Imran Khan’s new public gatherings has been finalised.

