Imran Khan declared fit by joint medical board

ISLAMABAD: In a recent development, sources have reported that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has been declared healthy and fit by the medical board, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The board reportedly conducted multiple medical examinations, including tests for blood pressure, sugar levels, pulse, heartbeat, and basic blood tests. The examinations were conducted jointly by the PIMS and Polyclinic medical boards.

According to the sources, PTI chief Imran Khan did not complain to medical team of any discomfort during the examinations, and his test results were all normal.

READ: IMRAN KHAN ARRESTED IN AL-QADIR TRUST CASE

However, doctors recommended a urine analysis test and an X-ray, for which a portable X-ray machine was brought in. While the urine analysis test has reportedly been conducted, meanwhile, the doctors are still awaiting the reports.

According to hospital sources, the medical report has been handed over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that the medical board comprised of five doctors from PIMS hospital and two from Polyclinic, with Dr. Rizwan Taj serving as the head of the joint medical board. The board consisted of doctors from various fields, including medicine, orthopedics, general surgery, and medicolegal.

A day before, Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, who was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, has been referred to a seven-member medical board at the Poly Clinic in Islamabad for a medical examination.

The seven-member medical board, which includes experts in medicine, orthopedics, cardiology, general surgery, and pathology, has been formed under the leadership of Dr. Fareed Allah Shah, while Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed has also been included from the C.M.O. Poly Clinic.

It should be noted that NAB Rawalpindi had contacted the hospital administration of Poly Clinic to request a medical examination for PTI chief Imran Khan.

Sources said that the Poly Clinic administration had directed NAB to submit a written request, after which NAB formally requested a medical examination for Imran Khan in accordance with the procedure.