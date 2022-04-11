Imran Khan demands immediate elections

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday reiterated his demand for immediate elections in the country saying it is the only way forward.

In a series of tweets, he said the party will be holding a jalsa in Peshawar after Isha prayers – his first public meeting after being de-seated from the highest office in the land through a “foreign-instigated regime change”.

“I want all our people to come, as Pakistan was created as an independent, sovereign state not as a puppet state of foreign powers,” he added.

He said elections is the only way forward to “let the people decide, through fair & free elections, whom they want as their prime minister.”

Earlier today, PTI decided to resign from the National Assembly after former prime minister Imran Khan said that he would not sit in the assemblies with “thieves”.

Confirming the decision, Sheikh Rasheed said that sitting in the assemblies would further strengthen Shehbaz Sharif and therefore it has been decided to submit resignations from the National Assembly.

