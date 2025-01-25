PTI founder calls for immediate meeting with negotiating team

RAWALPINDI: Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has called for an immediate meeting with the negotiating team to address the ongoing political situation, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Salman Akram Raja, stated that the PTI founder Imran Khan believes negotiations are crucial to gaining clarity on the events of May 9 and November 26.

Imran Khan emphasised that these talks should not be misunderstood as a sign of weakness but as a necessary step towards understanding the political turmoil surrounding PTI.

Salman Akram Raja also confirmed that letters addressed to the judiciary had been prepared, with copies sent to Adiala Jail for Imran Khan’s signature.

Additionally, Raja revealed that on the request of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, Junaid Akbar has been assigned a new organizational responsibility in the province. Aaliya Hamza will also be given a key role, with an official notification to follow soon.

Raja further explained that PTI intends to bring forward materials related to the May 9 and November 26 events to the public.

This move, according to Raja, is designed to expose the facts surrounding these incidents and strengthen PTI’s position.

As per Raja, Imran Khan has also reaffirmed that the party will not back down from its mandate, which they claim has been unjustly taken from them.

Imran Khan’s call for negotiations is part of a broader strategy to engage with other political parties.

Salman Akram Raja revealed that PTI is working on forming a larger political council or jirga to discuss the party’s grievances and to strengthen its influence within Pakistan’s political framework.

Imran Khan reiterated that PTI is standing strong and determined to reclaim its rights, highlighting the party’s ongoing legal and political struggles.

The party has faced numerous challenges, including the loss of its election symbol, and has been actively fighting in courts to recover what they believe was rightfully theirs, Salman Akram Raja added.