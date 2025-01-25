PTI has decided not to sit in talks, says Salman Akram

ISLAMABAD: It has been decided that the “PTI is not going for talks”, opposition party’s secretary general Salman Akram Raja said on Saturday.

“If they want this from us in writing, we will do so today,” talking to media PTI leader said.

“The government is fleeing, they don’t want the truth comes to surface,” Raja claimed.

He said the PTI’s founder will announce the next line of action of the party, “All options are open for us, we will continue our struggle”.

Meanwhile, Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar said, “We sit in negotiations despite having reservations”. He said the government has no intention to constitute the judicial commission. “We don’t want to sit for a photo session, if the commission is not being formed,” he said.

He said the government has still time to announce the commission.

Yesterday, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq summoned the 4th session of the negotiation committees of the government and the PTI on January 28 (Tuesday) at 11:45am in Committee Room 5 of the Parliament House.

The in-camera session, to be chaired by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

PM’s Advisor on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah reaffirmed on Friday that the government has always supported dialogue as a way to resolve political issues.

“The government requested seven working days to provide a response to the demands,” he stated.

He criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for withdrawing from the talks prematurely by adding that the PTI’s decision to abandon the process before the agreed time shows they were not serious about resolving the issues through dialogue.