K-Electric office attacked in city’s Garden area

KARACHI: Enraged residents pelted stones at the K-Electric office in the Garden area following a power outage that lasted more than 20 hours in the area.

According to details, the residents, frustrated by the prolonged electricity suspension and lack of response from K-Electric, gathered outside the office to protest.

The demonstrators chanted slogans and threw stones at the building.

Local residents stated that electricity had been out since 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Despite lodging multiple complaints, no practical action was taken by the power distribution company, fueling public outrage.

Protesters outside the KE office expressed their frustration, saying the company had been ignoring their complaints, leaving the neighborhood in distress for over twenty hours without power.

Earlier, a local court in the city imposed a fine of Rs4.81 million on KE for the electrocution of a child to death in 2017.

Senior Civil Judge East Ambreen Jamal found K-Electric guilty of negligence and failing to implement adequate safety measures to protect citizens, ordering the KE to pay Rs4.819 million in compensation to the heirs of Azhan.

Azhan, an 8-year-old child, died in 2017 after he was electrocuted by a live wire that broke from the K-Electric’s pole during the rainfall in Karachi.

