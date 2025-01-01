K-Electric’s power theft crackdown in Malir, removes 150 illegal connections

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) continues its crackdown against power theft and non-payment of bills in Karachi.

In a statement, KE said that with the support of law enforcement agencies, the power utility conducted an operation in Malir, removing over 150 illegal connections (kunda) weighing 1,280 kilograms from KE’s infrastructure.

These illegal connections were responsible for the theft of approximately 110,000 units of electricity per month.

During the operation, an FIR was also registered against individuals involved in the kunda network operating in the area.

KE said that such drives are being conducted to reduce the loss of electricity due to theft and create a safer community for residents by removing hazards.

K-Electric urged its customers, community leaders, and local representatives to discourage electricity theft and ensure bills are paid on time.

“These measures are critical for the uninterrupted supply of electricity across the city. While K-Electric remains committed to its anti-theft campaign, the company emphasizes that eliminating such illegal activities should be a top priority for the government”, it said.

Earlier, A local court in the city imposed a fine of Rs4.81 million on K-Electric (KE) for the electrocution of a child to death in 2017.

Senior Civil Judge East Ambreen Jamal found K-Electric guilty of negligence and failing to implement adequate safety measures to protect citizens, ordering the KE to pay Rs4.819 million in compensation to the heirs of Azhan.

Azhan, an 8-year-old child, died in 2017 after he was electrocuted by a live wire that broke from the K-Electric’s pole during the rainfall in Karachi.