Imran Khan deposited 50 state gifts in Toshakhana: record

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan had deposited 50 state gifts in Toshakhana according to the record declassified on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan received 111 state gifts from various foreign dignitaries during his tenure as prime minister, according to the documents.

Those who acquired gifts from Toshakhana included former presidents, prime ministers, ministers and top government officers.

According to the record former prime minister Shaukat Aziz and his family acquired 885 gifts from the Toshakhana. Nawaz Sharif and his family members got 55 state gifts and deposited 10 gifts in Toshakhana.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari obtained 181 state gifts, while Bilawala Bhutto Zardari received 13 gifts in his government position. He deposited four of them in state depository, while other four have been under process, according to declassified state papers.

Incumbent President Arif Alvi and his family members have acquired 130 state gifts from Toshakhana. He deposited three gifts and other 24 have been under process, according to the record.

Former president Pervez Musharraf and his family members retained 119 gifts with them.

Incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acquired 24 state gifts as the chief minister of Punjab and in present office from Toshakhana. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and family members retained 33 state gifts, as per the record.

Former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Jamali got more than 85 gifts from Toshakhana and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf retained 11 gifts presented to him in his official position.

The federal government declassified the Toshakhana records and uploaded the 466-page data from 2002 to 2023 on the Cabinet Division’s website on Sunday.

