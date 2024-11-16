UK govt responds to MPs’ concerns on political situation in Pakistan

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has responded to a letter from Members of Parliament (MPs) expressing concerns about the current political situation in Pakistan and issues surrounding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

In his reply, David Lammy noted the concerns about ‘restrictions’ on freedom of expression and political opposition in Pakistan. He emphasised the importance of a fair judicial process for Imran Khan and all Pakistanis.

He acknowledged the significance of regular high-level discussions on critical matters and highlighted the expectation for Pakistan to adhere to international laws, respecting fundamental freedoms and ensuring the right to a fair trial.

David Lammy’s reply also raised concerns about the transparency and independence of military trials for civilians, referencing the PTI founder, Imran Khan’s case. However, he mentioned that, based on available information, there are no indications that the Pakistani government intends to prosecute Imran Khan in military courts.

The British Foreign Secretary underscored that freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly are core democratic values. He mentioned that relevant discussions on civil and political rights had taken place between the UK and Pakistani Human Rights Ministers.

David Lammy further stated that constitutional amendments in Pakistan are a matter for the country’s parliament, reiterating the importance of an independent judiciary. He assured that the concerned minister, Faulkner, would meet with the MPs upon his return from Pakistan to discuss their concerns.

Zulfi Bukhari, a prominent figure linked to the PTI, expressed gratitude towards MP Kim Johnson and others who raised these issues with the British Foreign Secretary.

Earlier on 13 Nov, Aleema Khan, sister of incarcerated PTI founder, Imran Khan announced that the former premier gave date for final protest in Islamabad.

Speaking to reporter in Islamabad, Aleema Khan stated that Imran Khan has decided November 24 as date for the final protest in the federal capital.

She stated that the PTI mandate was stolen on February 9 and selected people were given the power to rule the country who deprived people of their rights after the 26 amendments.

On November 9, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur said that he would not return home until the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Addressing a public gathering in Swabi, the chief minister also vowed to secure the release of Imran Khan at the earliest. Ali Amin Gandapur said that the PTI leaders are ready to sacrifice their lives for the PTI founder’s release.