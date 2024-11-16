US lawmkers write another letter to Biden over PTI founder’s detention

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) Congress members once again wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, expressing grave concern over the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and the human rights situation in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

At least 54 members of the US House of Representatives wrote outgoing US president Joe Biden, asking him to urgently advocate for the immediate for the release of incarcerated PTI founder.

While terming Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘unlawful’ the US Congress members called on the Biden administration to advocate for release of other political prisoners.

“A focal point of our concern is the unlawful detention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, widely perceived to be Pakistan’s most popular political figure. We urgently call on the U.S. government to advocate for the immediate release of former Prime Minister Khan and all political prisoners, and to ensure their safety in line with the findings of the UN Working Group report,” the letter read.

The US Congress members also demanded immediate action on the resolution of the House of Representatives on the human rights situation in Pakistan.

They alleged gross human rights ‘violations’ in Pakistan, following the Feb 8, 2024, general election, saying the ‘PTI was barred’ from participating in the poll, despite being one of the biggest political parties in Pakistan’.

The US lawmakers claimed that despite different states tactics and crackdowns on the party, PTI-linked independent candidates took part in the election and won the majority of the seats.

They also accused authorities of preventing the publishing of reports in which election-related concerns were raised, whereas after the election, the independence of the judiciary has also been compromised by passing amendments to the constitution which are contrary to basic human rights and the supremacy of law.

They called on the Biden administration to take immediate steps to release PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid, and other party leaders while asking the US embassy in Islamabad to chalk out a strategy in this regard.

The US Congress members demanded that their ambassador in Pakistan to use his influence to restore democracy and protect human rights in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that even just last month, some 62 US lawmakers wrote to President Biden about the release of Imran Khan.