PTI announces by-election boycott, leaves single seat contested

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Aug 31, 2025
    • -
  • 6 views
    • -
  • 342 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
PTI announces by-election boycott, leaves single seat contested
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment