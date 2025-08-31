PTI announces by-election boycott, leaves single seat contested

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), under the directives of incarcerated party founder Imran Khan, has announced a boycott of all upcoming by-elections except for the vacant seat of Mian Azhar, ARY News reported.

PTI has also declared it will boycott the Senate election for Ijaz Chaudhry’s vacant seat, following instructions from Imran Khan.

PTI stated that the party’s founder, Imran Khan, decided in response to the May 9 cases, saying that PTI members were unjustly punished and that their fundamental rights were violated. The party called these actions a severe example of political retaliation.

Through this move, Imran Khan and PTI intend to send a clear message that they will not accept any unfair electoral process.

Earlier, PTI had nominated Salma Ijaz, the wife of Ijaz Chaudhry, for his vacant Senate seat in line with Imran Khan’s directives.

PTI founder’s influence was central to the decision, emphasising that the party will continue to challenge any processes that it deems biased or unjust.

Also Read: ATC admits bail pleas of PTI founder in seven terror cases

Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) accepted for hearing seven post-arrest bail petitions filed by the incarcerated founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan in cases registered under terrorism charges.

According to details, the bail applications were submitted by the PTI founder’s legal team, including Salman Safdar and Hassnain Murtaza Sunbal. The ATC judge, Amjad Ali Shah, admitted the petitions and issued notices to all parties concerned. The hearing on these applications has been scheduled for September 1.

Imran Khan, currently held on judicial remand at Adiala Jail, was arrested in connection with cases registered at New Town, Naseerabad, Taxila, City, and Civil Lines police stations. These cases, filed in September and November last year, accuse Imran Khan of conspiracy to incite violence, arson, and plotting murder.

Previously, the ATC had remanded him to judicial custody in all seven cases. Now, his legal team has sought bail, arguing against the charges. The hearing on these bail pleas will take place on September 1 at the Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi.