Imran Khan directs to field ‘strong’ candidates in Sindh for polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the party’s Sindh leadership to field ‘strong’ candidates for polls, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development said that the applications will be received for the polls of 130 provincial assembly seats and 60 National Assembly seats from Sindh next month.

A seven-member board of PTI Sindh led by Ali Zaidi will shortlist the names of the candidates and the final announcement will be made by the PTI central leadership.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said that the vote of confidence would be held before January 11 while general elections are likely to be held in April.

While talking to senior journalists, Imran Khan said that he is not in contact with the establishment. He predicted that general elections are going to be held in April.

“When two assemblies are dissolved then they are bound to hold general elections. We still don’t care if elections are postponed even after the dissolution of the assemblies.”

