Imran Khan disqualification: What does Article 63(1)-p say?

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1) (p) of the Constitution.

In a consensus verdict, the ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices. The court also ordered to register criminal cases against the former prime minister.

The ECP’s verdict further said that some of the gifts retained from Toshakhana were concealed in his assets.

What is Article 63(1)-P?

Article 63 (1) (p) of the Constitution states that an individual is disqualified from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (parliament) or of a provincial assembly under any law for the time being in force”.

Meanwhile, legal experts are widely interpreting the verdict as Imran being disqualified till the end of the current National Assembly (NA) term.

PTI to challenge decision

Soon after the verdict was announced, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday announced to challenge former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan’s disqualification in the Toshakhana reference in Islamabad High Court (IHC). This was announced by PTI secretary general Asad Umar in a post shared on his official Twitter handle.

