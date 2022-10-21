Imran Khan disqualification: Punjab, KP assembly emergency sessions summoned tomorrow

Emergency sessions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies have been summoned tomorrow following the disqualification of PTI Chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference by the ECP, ARY News reported.

The emergency session of the Punjab Assembly has been summoned at 3 pm tomorrow, while the session of the KP Assembly has been summoned at 2 pm.

Earlier, the session of the KP assembly was scheduled on October 24.

The emergency sessions have been summoned after the ECP announced to disqualify the PTI Chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference on Friday.

The ECP declared Chairman PTI Imran Khan disqualified in their verdict in the Toshakhana reference on Friday. The ECP issued the 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

According to the detailed judgement the PTI Chief has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), stating he submitted a false statement and declaration.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. Imran Khan did not declare the items bought from the Toshakhana in his declaration, it added.

The detailed judgement did not have the signatures of the member Punjab of the ECP Babar Hassan Bharwana. A statement by the ECP told that member Punjab was ill, which is why he could not sign the verdict.

