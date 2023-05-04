‘Imran Khan divorced Reham Khan on Bushra Bibi’s advice’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Adviser Awn Chaudhry on Thursday appeared before the court to record his statement in the case related to the alleged unislamic Nikah of the PTI chairman Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported.

In his statement, the former personal assistant and political secretary of PTI chief, Awn Chaudhry, revealed that the PTI chairman Imran Khan divorced his previous wife, Reham Khan, via email back in 2015, following the advice of Bushra Bibi.

Awn Chaudhry further stated that, on December 31, 2017, Khan requested arrangements for his marriage with Bushra Bibi, upon asking about her marriage the PTI chief told Awn that she is already divorced.

However, it was later discovered that Bushra Bibi’s Iddat ( period a woman must observe after the death of her husband or after a divorce) period was not yet over but despite being aware of this fact, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi went ahead with the marriage on January 1, 2018. When Mufti Saeed requested to show the divorce certificate, Bushra Bibi assured him that it would be provided.

Chaudhry also revealed that after the completion of the Iddat period on February 14 or 18, 2018, Khan again requested arrangements for his marriage. This time, the wedding took place in Bani Gala, whereas the first marriage was held in Lahore.

