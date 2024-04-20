PTI founder draws CJP Faez Isa’s attention to seven issues  

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, drawing his attention to seven issues that “glaringly call for prompt intervention”, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In his letter, the incarcerated PTI founder called upon the chief justice to take notice of NAB’s clean chit to former premier Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case; Bahawalnagar incident; seek action against letter of six judges; independent probe into May 9 events; inquire about Commissioner Rawalpindi’s statement; take up petitions regarding rigging in Feb 8 elections; and inquire reserved seats allocation.

While drawing CJP Faez Isa’s attention to the seven issues, Imran Khan noted that inaction in the face of each of the aforementioned matters of grave importance would exacerbate the Constitutional crisis “the country is already faced with and push it closer and closer to the abyss”.

He also reminded him that the entire nation is looking at him and quoted the words of one of the greatest scientists of all time, Albert Einstein: “The world is a dangerous place, not because of those who do evil, but because of those who look on and do nothing.”

Through the letter, PTI founder conveyed to CJP Isa that the state of the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution has fallen to new lows in Pakistan under his watch, saying it has caused the gradual emergence of the “law of the jungle and the enactment of the primitive doctrine that might is right.”

“I have no doubt that if our superior judiciary, with your good-self at its helm, would not meaningfully intervene as the custodian of the Constitution and the ultimate arbiter of justice, and if the foregoing situation were to prevail,” Imran Khan said, adding: “it would be fatal to any civilised order in the world.”

Mentioning the seven issues, the former premier said that some of which form sub-judice matter of petitions already pending in the Supreme Court, while others involve facts and circumstances that glaringly call for prompt intervention at the judiciary’s own motion, but, in each case, “it has so far been in vain.”

Moreover, Imran Khan reminded the CJP of the occasion when he spoke to the joint sitting of the parliament on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the enactment of the Constitution of Pakistan, saying a copy of the Constitution was held in hand in full public view before proclaiming that the book was the CJP’s guiding light after the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH).

“As, what I believe to be the majority of our populace, faces the wrath of the state. Now is the time for you to prove whether his proclamation of the supremacy of the Constitution is for real “or were mere hollow rhetoric,” he concluded.