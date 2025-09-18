PTI founder declines NCCIA interrogation in ongoing social media case

ISLAMABAD: A three-member team from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) arrived at Adiala Jail for the second time to question the incarcerated founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, regarding his social media account, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the investigation team, led by Additional Director Ayaz Khan, remained inside the prison for nearly two hours. However, the PTI founder refused to meet the investigators.

Following his refusal, the team returned without recording any statement or making progress in the inquiry, jail officials confirmed.

During an earlier visit, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s founder avoided answering the NCCIA team’s questions and repeatedly asked them to leave the room. He also accused Additional Director Ayaz Khan of fabricating a false case against him.

When pressed about the ownership and operation of his account, Imran Khan reportedly said he could not disclose any names, claiming that if he did, those individuals could be abducted. The PTI founder stressed that he had no dedicated messenger.

Also Read: NCCIA asks PTI founder if CIA, RAW or Mossad control his social media

Sources further revealed that Khan told investigators he had not met any political leader in a long time. He explained that whenever a visitor came, they would sometimes pass along messages for his social media team. He also denied having any link with Jibran Ilyas or his account.

Investigators asked whether the PTI founder’s social media was being run by foreign agencies such as the CIA, RAW, or Mossad. In response, he allegedly remarked that Jibran was more patriotic than many others and suggested the investigators themselves knew better who might have such connections.

Imran Khan further stated that his sister Aleema Khan had no involvement in politics. When questioned why the PTI leadership often distances itself from posts shared through his account, he responded that they were afraid and feared the consequences.

He also mentioned that he had studied the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report during his time in jail.