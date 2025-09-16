NCCIA asks PTI founder if CIA, RAW or Mossad control his social media

ISLAMABAD: The investigation into Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s social media activity took a new turn as a National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) team, led by Additional Director Ayaz Khan, visited Adiala Jail to question him, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the PTI founder, Imran Khan, avoided answering the NCCIA team’s questions and repeatedly asked them to leave the room. He also accused Additional Director Ayaz Khan of fabricating a false case against him.

When asked about the ownership and operation of the account, Imran Khan reportedly said he could not reveal details, claiming that if he disclosed a person’s name, that individual could be abducted. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder stressed several times that he does not have any special messenger.

Sources added that the PTI founder told investigators he had not met any political leader in a long time. He explained that whenever a visitor comes, messages for the social media team are passed through them. Imran Khan also denied having any link to Jibran Ilyas or his account.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During the interrogation, investigators asked whether the PTI founder’s account was being run by foreign agencies such as the CIA, RAW, or Mossad. In response, he allegedly remarked that Jibran was more patriotic than many others and suggested that the investigators themselves knew better who might be connected with Mossad.

Imran Khan further stated that his sister Aleema Khan had no involvement in politics. When questioned why Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership often distances itself from posts shared through his social media, he responded that the leadership was afraid and feared the consequences.

He also informed the investigators that he had studied the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report while in jail.

Also Read: PTI founder, wife’s sentence suspension petitions to be fixed soon, rules IHC