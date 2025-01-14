Khawaja Asif denies deal offers to PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif assures that no deal has been offered to the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House, Khawaja Asif firmly stated that no deal has been offered to PTI founder Imran Khan and clarified that the government cannot strike any deals with him, emphasising that decisions will be made by the courts.

Khawaja Asif remarked that if PTI genuinely seeks fruitful dialogue, it must end its side shows. He added that the actions witnessed in the National Assembly raised serious questions about PTI’s commitment and intentions toward negotiations.

The federal minister criticised the language used during recent parliamentary sessions, calling it evident that talks are being used as a mere “smoke screen.” He stressed that serious negotiations require both sides to halt aggressive behaviour.

Khawaja Asif further reiterated that the government has never extended any offer of a deal to the Imran Khan.

“We cannot make any deals with him; it is for the courts to decide,” he remarked. He noted that, on multiple occasions, statements from the PTI leader indicated a desire for a compromise, but no such backdoor communication is underway with PTI.

The defense minister clarified that while certain official interactions with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister exist, the connections involving Ali Amin Gandapur are often exaggerated beyond their actual significance.

In a separate statement on January 12, Khawaja Asif clarified that the United States had made no request to provide relief to PTI founder Imran Khan.

Asif accused PTI of spreading false information and trying to damage Pakistan’s reputation by wrongly linking their political issues to the U.S Congress.

He criticized Imran Khan and PTI for shifting from their earlier “Absolutely Not” stance to “Absolutely Yes,” saying this shows a complete change in their position.

He also accused PTI of staging fake dramas, including claims about congressional hearings, to gain public sympathy and political advantage.