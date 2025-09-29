NA passes resolution condemning PTI founder’s threats to senior journalist

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday approved a resolution condemning threats allegedly made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, to senior journalist Ejaz Ahmed at Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the resolution stated that the PTI founder, Imran Khan, has launched a campaign of harassment against senior journalists and called for action.

The text of the resolution further emphasized that the protection of journalists must be ensured in Islamabad and beyond.

It also condemned the recent killing of journalist Imtiaz Mir in Karachi and demanded stern action against those involved in trolling and harassing media professionals.

During the debate, PTI’s Barrister Gohar Ali Khan objected to the resolution, stating: “Such resolutions should not be tabled which can spoil the environment of the House. We salute the role of media, but I also want to clarify that I have not met the PTI founder yet—I will meet him tomorrow. I will personally look into the matter of senior journalist Ejaz Ahmed.”

He added that Imran Khan had previously apologized to journalists, warning that escalating tensions would only worsen the situation.

Barrister Gohar also remarked that the resolution seemed aimed at uncovering conversations held with the PTI founder, Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, journalists staged a walkout from the parliamentary gallery in protest over the inappropriate behavior of the PTI founder towards senior journalist Ejaz Ahmed.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar expressed solidarity with the journalists, saying, “Protesting is the right of journalists. Politics and journalism share a deep connection.”

The resolution was ultimately passed by the National Assembly despite the objections raised, underscoring lawmakers’ concerns over growing threats, harassment, and violence against journalists in Pakistan.

Also Read: PTI founder ‘bars’ Aleema Khan from interfering in party affairs

Earlier, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf reportedly restrained his sister, Aleema Khan, from interfering in PTI matters, well-placed sources told ARY News on Monday.

According to details, two senior PTI figures from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recently ‘lodged’ complaints with the party founder against Aleema Khan.