Imran Khan facing threats to life, providing foolproof security: Punjab home minister

LAHORE: Punjab Home Minister Omar Sarfraz Cheema said Thursday that intelligence reports confirmed serious threats to Imran Khan’s life and the government is providing foolproof security to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Punjab Home Minister Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that intelligence reports were received by the authorities prior to the gun attack on Imran Khan in Wazirabad. He added that threats to Imran Khan’s life have increased and foolproof security is being provided.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Imran Khan will be given maximum security to Imran Khan over the participation in Haqeeqi Azadi March. There were two shooters involved in the Wazirabad gun attack in accordance with the report.”

The Punjab home minister alleged that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was spreading religious hatred and running a campaign. He added that the conspiracy to paint the Wazirabad gun attack as religious extremism was already exposed.

Cheema said that the assassination attempt on Imran Khan was not a religious extremism but a planned gun attack.

He raised questions about the transparency of the probe into the Imran Khan attack case. He alleged that the probe is being headed by those people who are facing the allegations of conspiring against the assassination attempt.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema claimed that the joint investigation team (JIT) formed by the Punjab government was according to the Constitution and law. He slammed the federal government over the statements to make the Punjab government’s JIT controversial.

He said that investigation is underway to ascertain responsible who released the prime suspect’s video. He added that JIT started its probe and a report will come to light soon.

Comments