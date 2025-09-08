Founder's family influenced PTI NA Committees’ resignations: sources

ISLAMABAD: The resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members from the National Assembly’s standing committees were reportedly influenced by internal pressures and interventions from the family of the party’s founder, Imran Khan, ARY News reported quoting sources.

According to sources, close relatives of the PTI founder, Imran Khan, played a significant role in the decision, after presenting him with reports suggesting that PTI lawmakers in various committees, including the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), were siding with the government’s position instead of defending the party line.

Sources further claimed that the PTI founder was told some committee members were speaking in favor of the government, which fueled dissatisfaction within his inner circle.

A family member of Imran Khan reportedly believes that lawmaker Junaid Akbar secured party and assembly positions mainly through the recommendation of Bushra Bibi.

A few days earlier, Junaid Khan had also raised objections in a PTI WhatsApp group, questioning why criticism was focused solely on the PAC while avoiding discussions about the KP government.

Meanwhile, sources added that both Imran Khan’s family members and the KP government wanted Sheikh Waqas to be appointed as PAC chairman instead of Junaid Akbar.

Also Read: No division in PTI, resignation not under consideration: Asad Qaiser

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had ruled out any consideration of resigning from the National Assembly, with senior leader Asad Qaiser saying the party has no such proposal under review.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, Asad Qaiser said PTI lawmakers are being denied the right to speak during assembly sessions, which he described as a violation of their legal and constitutional rights. He stressed that PTI will take its decisions after carefully assessing the national political situation.

Rejecting reports of internal divisions, the former Speaker stated that rumours of cracks within PTI are being spread by “misguided friends,” and emphasised that the party remains united in its political struggle.