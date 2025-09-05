No division in PTI, resignation not under consideration: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has ruled out any consideration of resigning from the National Assembly, with senior leader Asad Qaiser saying the party has no such proposal under review.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, Asad Qaiser said PTI lawmakers are being denied the right to speak during assembly sessions, which he described as a violation of their legal and constitutional rights. He stressed that PTI will take its decisions after carefully assessing the national political situation.

Rejecting reports of internal divisions, the former Speaker stated that rumours of cracks within PTI are being spread by “misguided friends,” and emphasised that the party remains united in its political struggle.

He reaffirmed that PTI is committed to pursuing its goals through democratic and political means, not through force. According to him, raising controversial topics such as the Kalabagh Dam or new provinces at a time when the country is grappling with crises and natural disasters is unnecessary and harmful.

Highlighting the party’s vision for development, Asad Qaiser said there is a proposal for 17 new dams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He urged both federal and provincial governments to declare an emergency for water reservoirs to tackle the worsening water situation.

Earlier, signaling internal differences, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) distanced itself from recent remarks by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur regarding the Kalabagh Dam.

Speaking to the media outside an Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said Ali Amin Gandapur’s comments reflected his personal opinion and not the party’s official policy.

He reiterated that both Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have long-standing reservations over the construction of the Kalabagh Dam.

“Any project opposed by two provinces cannot be in the interest of the federation,” he said, adding that no such project could be implemented without consensus and political harmony among all stakeholders.