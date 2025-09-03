PTI distances itself from KP CM’s remarks on Kalabagh Dam

RAWALPINDI: Signaling internal differences, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday distanced itself from recent remarks by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur regarding the Kalabagh Dam.

Speaking to the media outside an Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja said Ali Amin Gandapur’s comments reflected his personal opinion and not the party’s official policy.

He reiterated that both Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have long-standing reservations over the construction of the Kalabagh Dam.

“Any project opposed by two provinces cannot be in the interest of the federation,” he said, adding that no such project could be implemented without consensus and political harmony among all stakeholders.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced his strong support for the construction of the Kalabagh Dam, urging the Sindh government to engage in dialogue to resolve the issues surrounding the project.

The Kalabagh Dam is a proposed hydroelectric project located on the Indus River in Mianwali District, Punjab. However, it has faced significant opposition from political parties in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking to journalists in Peshawar, Gandapur emphasized that the Kalabagh Dam is vital for Pakistan’s future, calling it the “backbone” of the country’s water and energy needs.