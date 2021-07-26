National Cyber Security Policy to be presented before federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the session of the federal cabinet on Tuesday (tomorrow) for discussing the 20-point agenda, ARY News reported on Monday.

The National Cyber Security Policy 2021 will be presented before the federal cabinet members, whereas, the participants are likely to approve new regulations in the crime schedule of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A report will be presented regarding the removal of encroachments by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman. The cabinet is likely to okay handing over two accused to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The other items include the approval of National Advertising Policy 2021, briefing on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voting right to overseas Pakistanis, approval for the import of four ambulances donated by Japan, draft law for dissolving the unnecessary business regulations and the approval of two-sided investment treaty.

Moreover, the instructions mentioned in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) petition will be presented in the upcoming session.

The federal cabinet will also mull over the dual nationality issue with the Czech Republic, the appointment of the managing director (MD) of Korangi Fishing Harbor Authority, re-organisation of the board of governors of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, the appointment of the chief station of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and the appointment of four members of the Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) board of governors.

The cabinet members will also approve the decision taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and Cabinet Committee on Energy.