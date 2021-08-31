‘Proud of his achievement’: PM felicitates Amjad Saqib on receiving Ramon Magsaysay Award

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday felicitated Dr Amjad Saqib, founder of Akhuwat Foundation, on receiving this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Award.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister said, “Have been told this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Award, Asia’s highest honour, has been given to a Pakistani, Dr. Amjad Saqib, Founder Akhuwat.”

“Congratulations to him. We are proud of his achievement as we move forward in creating a welfare state based on Riasat e Madina Model.”

Have been told this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Award, Asia’s highest honour, has been given to a Pakistani, Dr. Amjad Saqib, Founder Akhuwat. Congratulations to him. We are proud of his achievement as we move forward in creating a welfare state based on Riasat e Madina Model. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 31, 2021

Dr Amjad Saqib, was given recognition with the award for providing interest-free loans for poverty alleviation. Akhuwat Foundation has provided Rs 150 billion interest-free loans to the people belong to the lower strata of the society.

READ: PAKISTAN’S DR AMJAD SAQIB AWARDED PRESTIGIOUS RAMON MAGSAYSAY AWARD

This award is given every year to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the eradication of poverty and the development of the society in Asia.Ten distinguished Pakistanis have been among those presented this prestigious award said to be equal to the Nobel Award in Asia.