Sunday, December 11, 2022
Web Desk

Imran Khan felicitates Morocco for reaching WC semis

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has felicitated the Morocco football team for qualifying for the FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said it’s first time an African Arab soccer team reached the semi-finals of any soccer world cup. He wished the team good luck for further success.

Read more: Morocco beat Portugal, reach FIFA World Cup semi-finals

It may be noted that Morocco became the first African team ever to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup after defeating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s first-half header secured a historic win for Morocco, who will play defending champions France or England for a place in the final.

