Imran Khan felicitates Morocco for reaching WC semis

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has felicitated the Morocco football team for qualifying for the FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said it’s first time an African Arab soccer team reached the semi-finals of any soccer world cup. He wished the team good luck for further success.

Congratulations to Morocco on their victory over Portugal to reach the Football World Cup semi finals. First time an Arab, African & a Muslim team has reached a FIFA World Cup semi final. Wishing them success in the semi final & beyond. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 11, 2022

It may be noted that Morocco became the first African team ever to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup after defeating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s first-half header secured a historic win for Morocco, who will play defending champions France or England for a place in the final.

