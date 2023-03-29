Imran khan files plea against non-bailable arrest warrant in judge threatening case

ISLAMABAD: The PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan have filed a plea in the sessions court against the non-bailable arrest warrants in a female judge threatening case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the plea was filed by Imran Khan’s counsel Faisal Chaudhary and Ali Bukhari.

The plea stated that the high court granted bail to Imran Khan till April 6 amid security reasons.

Imran Khan’s counsel further said the threat to PTI chief’s life that’s why the exemption plea was filed in the court, hereby the Judicial Magistrate’s order should be immediately suspended.

Earlier today, a district and sessions court issued an non-bailable arrest warrant of PTI chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in female judge threatening case.

The court rejected PTI chief Imran Khan’s exemption plea and ordered him to appear before the court in female judge threatening case on April 18.

Judge threatening case

The PTI chairman on Aug 20 condemned police as well as the judiciary over the alleged custodial torture on Shahbaz Gill and announced that his party would file cases against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and AD&SJ Zeba Chaudhry.

He was booked under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Besides, Islamabad High Court (IHC) also initiated contempt of court proceedings against him.

