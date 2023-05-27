Imran Khan forms seven-member committee for talks with govt

LAHORE: On the instruction of party chairman Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has constituted a seven-member negotiation committee for talks with the incumbent government over elections, ARY News reported on Saturday/

Taking to Twitter, the PTI said that the seven-member committee – which will be headed by Shah Mehmood Qureshi – will decide the plan of action with the government regarding the elections.

چیئرمین پی ٹی آئی عمران خان کی ہدایات پر حکومت کے ساتھ مذاکراتی ٹیم تشکیل دے گئی مذاکراتی ٹیم میں شامل تمام 7 لوگوں کے نام سے نوٹیفکیشن جاری کردیا گیا *چیئرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان کی بنائی گئی 7 ممبران پر مبنی ٹیم انتخابات کے حوالے سے حکومت کے ساتھ لائحہ عمل طے کریگی* شاہ… pic.twitter.com/rHYWWAoTnA — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 27, 2023

The committee comprises party vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Murad Saeed and Aon Abbas Buppi.

The development came after Pakistan Terheek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered major blows as prominent leaders – Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari and Maleeka Bokhari – announced to quit party.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan appeared optimistic about the future of his party and political situation, saying that he would soon give ‘a surprise’.

As the exodus from the party continues, Imran Khan noted that if he gets arrested or disqualified, PTI senior vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi will lead the party.

Responding to a question, the former premier praised his party’s leader Murad Saeed as the ‘future leader’. He also clarified that there is no conflict with the army, stating, “This army is mine.”

‘Ready to form negotiation team’

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday asserted that he was ready to constitute a committee for talks and would step back if the panel is convinced on ‘two conditions’.

“I am forming a committee for dialogues. It will talk about two things — if the country can function better without me, I will leave politics. Second, how is it beneficial for the country if elections are held in October,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters.

Imran Khan said that convince them on these two things, and he was ready to retreat for the sake of the country. “I am forming a committee and I will announce this tomorrow,” he announced.