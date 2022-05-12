Imran Khan fulfils innocent wish of his young fan Abu Bakr

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has fulfilled an innocent wish of a little fan Muhammad Abu Bakr who was caught crying after failing to meet him during an Abbottabad public gathering, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Imran Khan invited his young fan, Muhammad Abu Bakr, to his Bani Gala residence after he watched the video of the Abbottabad public gathering.

Muhammad Abu Bakr had attended the PTI’s public gathering in Abbottabad from Lakki Marwat and eagerly awaited to meet Imran Khan there. However, he did not get the chance to meet Khan due to a huge crowd and security reasons.

A video of Abu Bakr had gone viral on social media in which he expressed his desire to meet Imran Khan. The disappointed young fan had said that he attended many PTI public meetings but he was not allowed to meet him.

محمد ابوبکر خان مروت لکی مروت سے ایبٹ آباد جلسہ میں شرکت کے لیے خصوصی طور پر آیا تھا۔ بنی گالہ میں عمران خان نے اسکے جذبہ کو دیکھتے ہوئے بلایا اور عمران خان صاحب سے ملاقات اور آٹو گراف کے بعد اس کی خوشی قابل دیدنی ہے- #امپورٹڈ__حکومت__نامنظور pic.twitter.com/2uFACZLR4v — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2022

After watching the viral video, Imran Khan called the young fan to fulfil his innocent wish to meet him at his residence. Muhammad Abu Bakr reached Khan’s residence with his father.

The camera recorded the emotional moment the young fan started weeping again after watching Imran Khan standing before him. Consoling the little fan, Imran Khan said, “Why are you crying? You shouldn’t be as you have to achieve big targets in future.”

Interestingly, the young fan also presented a ring as a gift to Imran Khan which he accepted and immediately wore the gifted ring.

After having a photo session with his young fan, Imran Khan autographed the excited fan’s shirt at his request.

محمد ابوبکر خان مروت لکی مروت سے ایبٹ آباد جلسہ میں شرکت کے لیے خصوصی طور پر آیا تھا۔ بنی گالہ میں @ImranKhanPTI نے اسکے جذبہ کو دیکھتے ہوئے بلایا اور عمران خان صاحب سے ملاقات اور آٹو گراف کے بعد اس کی خوشی قابل دیدنی ہے! #امپورٹڈ__حکومت__نامنظور pic.twitter.com/rJsqkA2sJN — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 12, 2022

