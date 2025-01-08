PTI founder gets permission to speak with sons

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved a plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, seeking a permission to speak with his sons Sulaiman Khan and Qasim Khan, ARY News reported.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, who conducted the hearing inside Adiala Jail, also allowed a medical checkup for Imran Khan. The PTI founder was presented before the court while other suspects in the same case were also brought to Adiala Jail for the hearing.

The court will hear the case on a daily basis from January 13. The ATC also allowed PTI leader Usman Dar’s request to travel abroad from January 13 to February 21.

On December 5, 2024, PTI founder Imran Khan along with 60 other PTI leaders were indicted in the GHQ attack case.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah indicted Imran Khan and 60 other PTI leaders in the GHQ attack case. A total of 23 other accused, including Murad Saeed, Shehbaz Gill, and Zulfi Bukhari, have already been declared proclaimed offenders.

May 9 violence

The PTI chairman was arrested on May 9, 2023 from the premises of the Islamabad High Court, where he was attending a hearing in a corruption case. Khan, who served as the prime minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, was accused of receiving illegal gifts and assets from foreign countries.

Imran Khan’s arrest sparked widespread protests and riots across the country, as his supporters and party workers took to the streets to demand his release.

The PTI protesters attacked and vandalized several civil and military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the army in Rawalpindi, the Jinnah House in Lahore, the Mianwali airbase and others. The protesters also burned vehicles, blocked roads, and clashed with the police and security forces.

More than 5,000 people were arrested and charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other laws for their involvement in the riots. The government also accused Khan of being the mastermind behind the attacks and said that it had evidence of his involvement.